Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,015,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

