CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of CAE worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

