Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

