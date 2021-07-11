Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $375.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $377.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

