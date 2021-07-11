Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $97.84 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.