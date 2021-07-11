Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 54,619 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,619 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

