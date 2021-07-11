Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $18.22 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

