Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,149,041 shares.The stock last traded at $18.36 and had previously closed at $18.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Cameco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cameco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.