Campbell Soup (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

