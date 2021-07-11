Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) vs. Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Financial Survey

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Railway 34.56% 31.95% 10.16% Apple N/A N/A N/A

14.1% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Apple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Pacific Railway and Apple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Railway 0 4 17 0 2.81 Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus price target of $90.07, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than Apple.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Apple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Railway $5.76 billion 8.66 $1.82 billion $2.64 28.32 Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats Apple on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

