Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CNNE opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36. Cannae has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 512.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 913,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $31,696,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

