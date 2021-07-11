Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €180.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFX. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €148.43 ($174.62).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €166.25 ($195.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €152.09. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a one year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.