Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 23,277 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,370.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock opened at $323.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

