Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.21% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CATB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

