CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,510,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,852,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.04. 7,873,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The stock has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

