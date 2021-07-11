CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE opened at $85.83 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.