CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,080 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

