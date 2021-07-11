Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 225,873 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.