Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 137

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

CEY opened at GBX 102.35 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.68.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

