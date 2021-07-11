Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

