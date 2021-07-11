Centiva Capital LP Has $421,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

