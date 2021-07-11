Centiva Capital LP Invests $357,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $153.95 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

