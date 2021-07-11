Centiva Capital LP Invests $380,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 613,072 shares worth $37,142,036. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.