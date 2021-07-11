Centiva Capital LP Makes New $398,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

