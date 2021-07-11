Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

