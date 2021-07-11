Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

