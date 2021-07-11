CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 73,522 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

