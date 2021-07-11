Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHMA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $259.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

