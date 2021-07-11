Christopher D. Brown Sells 35,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,556,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 908 Devices by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in 908 Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

