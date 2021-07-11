Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $191.78 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

