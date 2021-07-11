CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

