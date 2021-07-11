CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 314.09 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

