CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $226,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,082 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

