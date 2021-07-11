CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,558 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,620 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,271 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

