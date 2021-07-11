CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 6,921 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

