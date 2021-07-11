CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

