CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

TopBuild stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.24. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

