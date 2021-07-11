Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $111,960.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

Ciena stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

