Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Trimmed by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 669,719 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy makes up 7.5% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned about 0.98% of Cimarex Energy worth $59,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

