CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $31.16

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.34. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

