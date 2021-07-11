Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

