Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

NYSE:C opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

