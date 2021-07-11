Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

