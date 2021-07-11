Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000.

Shares of FRWAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

