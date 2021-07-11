Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

