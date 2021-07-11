Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,618 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

RXN stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

