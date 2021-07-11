Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

