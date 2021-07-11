Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CVEO opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of -141.70 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41. Civeo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

