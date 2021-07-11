Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $35,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.