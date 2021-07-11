Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $49,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of TFC traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.